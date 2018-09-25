The man accused of committing a gruesome Phoenix triple murder will spend eight days behind bars before he can make a bid for bail.

Collin Pillay was arrested on Saturday night in connection with the murders of Phoenix mother Jane Govender‚ 44‚ and her two daughters‚ Denisha‚ 22‚ and 16-year-old Rackelle‚ who were found dead in their Tasvir Mansion flat on Friday.

Pillay’s first appearance in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court‚ sitting at the Verulam Traffic Court on Tuesday‚ was delayed after he suffered an anxiety attack and had to be treated by paramedics.

The case was delayed by 30 minutes‚ while Pillay recovered.

When the matter eventually got under way‚ his attorney‚ Chris Gounden‚ vehemently objected to the media capturing pictures and footage of Pillay in the dock.

Gounden told the court that published photographs and footage of Pillay could compromise his safety.