Phoenix murders: Family accuse suspect of pulling a 'Schabir Shaik'

Proceedings in the bail application of the man arrested in connection with a gruesome Phoenix triple murder was delayed after the accused collapsed in the holding cell.

As the family of the three victims Jane‚ Denisha and Rackelle Govender waited in the public gallery of the Verulam Traffic Court for the accused to appear‚ a court official was seen rushing to the holding area with a jug of water.

A few minutes later the official informed family and a media contingent that the accused had collapsed and paramedics had been summoned.

One family member accused the man of "pulling a Schabir Shaik."

He said a drip would be administered on the man for 30 minutes.

Earlier Sagren Govindsamy‚ husband and father of the three slain women‚ sat with his head in hands outside the courthouse as he waited for the man accused of their murder to apply for bail.