Phoenix murders: Family accuse suspect of pulling a 'Schabir Shaik'

25 September 2018 - 12:53 By Suthentira Govender
The bodies of Jane Govindsamy‚ and her two daughters Denisha and Nikita, being carried out of the Phoenix housing complex on September 21 2018. File photo.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Proceedings in the bail application of the man arrested in connection with a gruesome Phoenix triple murder was delayed after the accused collapsed in the holding cell.

As the family of the three victims Jane‚ Denisha and Rackelle Govender waited in the public gallery of the Verulam Traffic Court for the accused to appear‚ a court official was seen rushing to the holding area with a jug of water.

A few minutes later the official informed family and a media contingent that the accused had collapsed and paramedics had been summoned.

One family member accused the man of "pulling a Schabir Shaik."

He said a drip would be administered on the man for 30 minutes.

Earlier Sagren Govindsamy‚ husband and father of the three slain women‚ sat with his head in hands outside the courthouse as he waited for the man accused of their murder to apply for bail.

Govindsamy appeared dazed and overwhelmed as he sat quietly while community members gathered for a small protest.

Police arrested the 45-year-old man for the three murders on Saturday.

On Friday police had responded to a report of murder at Longcroft Drive in Phoenix. On their arrival they found the bodies of Jane and Rackelle. They later found Denisha's body in a cupboard.

The man they arrested was allegedly known to Jane.

When approached for comment on Tuesday‚ Govindsamy shook his head. He was immediately whisked away by a family member into the courthouse.

Scores of family and friends waited outside the court for the suspect's appearance.

The matter was moved from the Verulam Magistrate's Court to the Verulam Traffic Court this morning.

This is a developing story.

