Private dagga use is legal but you can still be fired for going to work stoned

A labour advocate has warned that the legalisation of private marijuana use does not mean you cannot be fired for pitching up at work stoned.

Advocate Tertius Wessels, legal director of Strata-g Labour Solutions said: "Don’t light up a joint too soon, thinking you can’t get fired. While the private use of cannabis has been legalised, going to work stoned is not a good idea.”

He said arriving at work stoned was the same as doing so drunk or under the influence of any narcotic substance.

“Being under the influence of mind-altering substances at work renders the employee unfit for duty and can be dangerous, especially for those who operate complex machinery or drive vehicles.