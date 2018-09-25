An inquiry into allegations that a Cape Town businessman charged with murdering his wife breached his bail conditions has been postponed until Friday.

A handcuffed Rob Packham‚ 57‚ was escorted by five police officers during his appearance in the high court in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The former manager of cool-drink company Twizza is accused of killing his wife‚ Gill‚ putting her body in the boot of her car and setting it alight at Diep River railway station‚ in Cape Town’s southern suburbs.

A stony-faced Packham tripped a journalist in the corridor as he was led into court. At one point‚ he turned around and gave journalists and photographers jostling for his picture a stern look.

Prosecutor Susan Galloway told the court the state was not ready to hear the inquiry and asked that it be postponed until Friday. Packham’s lawyer‚ Joshua Greeff‚ did not oppose the postponement and confirmed that the defence had provided the necessary documents to the state only on Tuesday.

Packham remains in custody.