South Africa's Ambassador to Israel‚ Sisa Ngombane‚ travelled to Tel Aviv for personal reasons‚ not to restore diplomatic relations with Israel.

This is according to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

"The South African Ambassador is still recalled for consultations and has not resumed his duties as an Ambassador for South Africa in Israel. Ambassador Ngombane travelled to Israel to deal with urgent family and personal issues. He is expected to return to South Africa as soon as these are completed‚" the department said in a statement.

Mandla Mandela was among the voices who accused the Pretoria administration of quietly resuming ties with Israel. He said in a statement on Monday that the ambassador's return to Israel came after nearly 10 months of waiting for the South African government to implement the ANC's 54th NGC resolution‚ calling for the immediate and unconditional downgrade of the South African Embassy in Tel Aviv.