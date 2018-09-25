South Africa

WATCH | Father of Phoenix triple murder victims goes to court to face accused

25 September 2018 - 15:26 By TimesLIVE

The husband and father of the Phoenix triple-murder victims attended his first court appearance on September 25 2018. He waited patiently in the public gallery at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court to face his family members’ alleged murderer. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

