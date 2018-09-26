Ajay Gupta slams Vytjie Mentor testimony – ‘Our family will never eat chopped up lamb’

Ajay does however admit that he and his brother Rajesh “attended the events forming part” of Zuma’s state visit to China in 2010.

“We did so‚ together with other delegates from our group of companies…My team’s business meetings were arranged by the consulting company Cadiz and were not part of the state visit programme.”

Ajay also confirms that Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ attended the state visit “on behalf of his company Mabangela”.

But he denies Mentor’s evidence that Duduzane introduced his brother Rajesh‚ as well as controversial Arms Deal advisor Fana Hlongwane‚ to her on a flight to China.

He also disputes that the Guptas were‚ or claimed to be‚ part of Zuma’s “advance team” to China‚ or were in any way involved in his security or logistics arrangements.

“We were businessmen taking part in the state visit for the same purpose as all other businessmen who were taking part in the state visit”.