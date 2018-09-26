Tills won’t be ringing at a multimillion-rand KwaZulu-Natal north coast shopping mall developed by Durban business tycoon Vivian Reddy after a legal bid by the Concerned Citizens Group (CCG).

The KwaDukuza Mall in which Reddy has invested R500-million was scheduled to open on Thursday but the civic group rushed to the Durban High Court on Monday to stop the development‚ claiming Reddy’s firm‚ Double Ring Trading‚ the developer‚ had yet to secure a certificate of occupation from the KwaDukuza municipality.

The Durban High Court on Monday adjourned the application indefinitely and reserved the costs.

The court recorded that the KwaDukuza municipality and KwaDukuza Mall (PTY) Ltd‚ who were cited as second and ninth respondents‚ had undertaken that they would not permit trading in the KwaDukuza Mall‚ including the opening of the mall to the public on Thursday until such time as the municipality had issued the developer with a valid certificate of occupancy.

After the postponement of their application‚ CCG chairman Haroon Mahomedy said they expected the KwaDukuza municipality to follow the rules.