South Africa

Dros 'in contact' with family of child allegedly raped in eatery restroom

26 September 2018 - 12:15 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Image: 123RF/Sedat Seven

The Pretoria eatery where a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a restroom has confirmed the incident and made contact with the family‚ the restaurant said on Wednesday.

“Dros Head office hereby confirms that an incident (involving a minor child) took place at one of its franchise outlets‚ namely Dros Water Meyer‚ situated in Silverton‚ Pretoria‚” the eatery said in a statement.

The incident was brought to light after a customer wrote on Facebook that the girl was raped after a man had been watching her in the children’s play area. He allegedly followed her to the restroom and dragged her to the men’s room where the crime took place. 

According to the Citizen, when the mother went searching for the girl she grew concerned when she couldn't find her in the ladies bathroom - then she heard the noises in the men's bathroom. Unable to open the door, she started making a commotion which forced the man to open the door.

Man accused of raping child at Dros remanded in police custody

A 20-year-old man accused of raping a child inside the toilets of a popular Pretoria eatery is being kept in police custody‚ the National Prosecuting ...
News
21 hours ago

A witness told The Citizen that the male customers proceeded to assault the suspect and he had to be locked in the bathroom for his protection until the police arrived.

“We have been in contact with the parents of the child to convey our sympathy and offered our assistance in any form that would (or could) reasonably be required in a matter of this nature‚” the statement said.

The restaurant declined to give details of the incident and asked that queries be directed to the police.

“As this matter is currently under investigation by the South African Police Services (SAPS)‚ and due to the sensitive nature‚ we are not in a position to comment and/or disclose any further information‚” they added.

A suspect was arrested on the scene‚ said provincial police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said the man had appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and was remanded in police custody.

Social media users meanwhile have reacted with outrage at the statement.

Outrage at Dros statement on child rape

People have reacted with outrage on social media to a statement issued by the Dros restaurant chain about a child who was allegedly raped in the ...
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. NSPCA wants quick stop to lion bone exports South Africa
  2. JMPD officer accidentally shoots herself after chasing suspect South Africa
  3. SA lost 69,000 jobs between March and June: StatsSA Business
  4. Dros 'in contact' with family of child allegedly raped in eatery restroom South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

UN General Assembly erupts in laughter at Donald Trump
Snake handler rescues python wedged in car’s engine
X