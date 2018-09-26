The Pretoria eatery where a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a restroom has confirmed the incident and made contact with the family‚ the restaurant said on Wednesday.

“Dros Head office hereby confirms that an incident (involving a minor child) took place at one of its franchise outlets‚ namely Dros Water Meyer‚ situated in Silverton‚ Pretoria‚” the eatery said in a statement.

The incident was brought to light after a customer wrote on Facebook that the girl was raped after a man had been watching her in the children’s play area. He allegedly followed her to the restroom and dragged her to the men’s room where the crime took place.

According to the Citizen, when the mother went searching for the girl she grew concerned when she couldn't find her in the ladies bathroom - then she heard the noises in the men's bathroom. Unable to open the door, she started making a commotion which forced the man to open the door.