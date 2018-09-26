Dros 'in contact' with family of child allegedly raped in eatery restroom
The Pretoria eatery where a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a restroom has confirmed the incident and made contact with the family‚ the restaurant said on Wednesday.
“Dros Head office hereby confirms that an incident (involving a minor child) took place at one of its franchise outlets‚ namely Dros Water Meyer‚ situated in Silverton‚ Pretoria‚” the eatery said in a statement.
The incident was brought to light after a customer wrote on Facebook that the girl was raped after a man had been watching her in the children’s play area. He allegedly followed her to the restroom and dragged her to the men’s room where the crime took place.
According to the Citizen, when the mother went searching for the girl she grew concerned when she couldn't find her in the ladies bathroom - then she heard the noises in the men's bathroom. Unable to open the door, she started making a commotion which forced the man to open the door.
A witness told The Citizen that the male customers proceeded to assault the suspect and he had to be locked in the bathroom for his protection until the police arrived.
“We have been in contact with the parents of the child to convey our sympathy and offered our assistance in any form that would (or could) reasonably be required in a matter of this nature‚” the statement said.
The restaurant declined to give details of the incident and asked that queries be directed to the police.
“As this matter is currently under investigation by the South African Police Services (SAPS)‚ and due to the sensitive nature‚ we are not in a position to comment and/or disclose any further information‚” they added.
A suspect was arrested on the scene‚ said provincial police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini.
NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said the man had appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and was remanded in police custody.
Social media users meanwhile have reacted with outrage at the statement.