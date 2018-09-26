A 17-year-old girl was raped at an Eastern Cape hospital just hours after giving birth‚ provincial police said on Wednesday.

Captain Dineo Koena said the girl had given birth on Monday.

"On Tuesday‚ a man came posing as a doctor. He asked her how she was doing following the birthing experience. She complained of heavy bleeding and he said he would a check-up on her‚" said Koena.

"He then ordered her to undress and then he raped her‚" said Koena.

The rape occurred at around 9.30am at the hospital.

Three hours later‚ the suspected rapist was arrested at the same hospital.

Koena said the man was not employed by the hospital in any capacity.

He was expected to appear in the Mthatha Magistrate's Court on a charge of rape.