Four prison officials have been arrested for helping an inmate from the Boksburg Correctional Centre make a great escape‚ the department of correctional services said on Wednesday.

The man was ultimately re-arrested hours after the escape attempt.

Initial reports from the department were that one officer had been arrested and charged with aiding an escape. There were also unconfirmed reports that the prisoner claimed to have paid R4‚000 to the officer to give him a gun and help him break free.

Commenting on these allegations‚ department spokesman Mocheta Monama said: "I cannot confirm nor deny the allegations at this point. Both internal and external investigations are continuing in order to uncover exactly what transpired."

By Wednesday afternoon‚ Monama said three additional officials had since been arrested in connection to the saga.