It’s ‘absolute bollocks’ says Gigaba over claims that hated visa regulations were ‘personal’

Home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba has vehemently denied allegations that he tightened regulations for children travelling into and out of South Africa because of a personal vendetta.

He was forced to make the denial after journalist-turned-author Redi Tlhabi took to Twitter on Tuesday night to slate Gigaba‚ who had earlier in the day announced that the much-criticised visa regulations were being loosened.

"Minister when are we going to have the real conversation? When are you going to be honest with the nation and tell us why you were adamant that your brainless visa regulations for travelling with minors were personal? That we all had to toe the line because you had a domestic issue?‚" Tlhabi tweeted.