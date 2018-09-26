South Africa

Man arrested for excessive speeding claims he was just 'testing the car'

26 September 2018 - 15:33 By Nico Gous
The 36-year-old man was taken to the Olifantsfontein police station where he was charged with reckless and negligent driving.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

A 36-year-old man was arrested for driving 200km/h in 120km/h zone – while he was “testing the car”.

Gauteng community safety department spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said the driver was caught speeding in his brown Volvo XC60 on the R21 near Olifantsfontein‚ Johannesburg‚ on Monday morning.

“The man‚ who claims to work [at] OR Tambo International Airport‚ was driving 200km/h at a prescribed speed limit of 120km/h on a freeway‚” Morwane said.

“He claimed to be testing the car‚ which he has just fetched after undergoing a routine maintenance service.”

The man was taken to the Olifantsfontein police station where he was charged with reckless and negligent driving. He appeared in the Midrand magistrate’s court and was released on R1‚500 bail.

Over the long weekend‚ 26 people died on the roads in Gauteng “with excessive speeding amongst some of the factors which contributed to these deaths”‚ said Morwane.

