Masutha does not rule out extradition of Guptas after SA and UAE sign new treaty

Justice Minister Michael Masutha has not ruled out using a newly-signed agreement between South Africa and the United Arab Emirates to have the controversial Gupta brothers extradited from Dubai to stand trial.

The countries signed the mutual legal assistance and extradition treaties on Monday after negotiations began in February 2010.

“The treaties will enable the two countries to assist each other in the investigation and prosecution of crimes through mutual legal assistance and the extradition of fugitives.” the department of justice and correctional services said.

Although Masutha did not refer directly to the Guptas by name‚ when asked about whether or not the treaty could impact the Gupta case or other high-profile matters‚ he said via WhatsApp: “It certainly will provide the necessary legal framework for mutual cooperation between our two countries in relation to criminal investigations.”