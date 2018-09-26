Outrage at Dros statement on child rape
People have reacted with outrage on social media to a statement issued by the Dros restaurant chain about a child who was allegedly raped in the toilets at the Dros Watermeyer in Pretoria.
In the statement Dros head office says, "We have been in contact with the parents of the child to convey our sympathy and offered our assistance in any form that would (or could) reasonably be required in a matter of this nature".
702 talk show host Eusebius McKaiser says in a tweet, ''This is a shocking statement from Dros about the girl that was raped at Dros in Silverton. It lacks empathy and uses sanitised language about "an incident involving a minor child" almost as if she had agency."
This is a shocking statement from Dros about the girl that was raped at Dros in Silverton. It lacks empathy and uses sanitised language about "an incident involving a minor child" almost as if she had agency.— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) September 26, 2018
Zero compassion & examination of whether the place is child friendly. pic.twitter.com/prme7C5LW5
Marcia Manale tweets, "This is sad."
This is sad 😞 @Dros_Restaurant it’s really sad that you had to issue this kind of statement,shame on you and your staff! https://t.co/TAZIx0sr89— Mash (@MarciaManale) September 26, 2018
Aarif Mamoojee labels the statement "cold and heartless"
A cold and heartless statement by Dros that lacks empathy with regards to the 6 year old girl that got raped in one of their restaurants this past weekend. pic.twitter.com/hsGX0XGLtN— Aarif (@AarifMamoojee) September 26, 2018
Twitter user @choma_khutso says he "cannot believe this statement, ESP the slogan in red at the bottom."
The Dros slogan at the bottom of the statement reads 'cause you can't get too much of a good thing!"
I cannot believe this statement, ESP the slogan in red at the bottom.#Dros pic.twitter.com/Q8RaWy79z5— Khutso-Ya-Ga-Choma (@choma_khutso) September 26, 2018