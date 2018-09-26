South Africa

Outrage at Dros statement on child rape

26 September 2018 - 12:13 By Reuben Goldberg
Image: Dros head Office

People have reacted with outrage on social media to a statement issued by the Dros restaurant chain about a child who was allegedly raped in the toilets at the Dros Watermeyer in Pretoria.

In the statement Dros head office says, "We have been in contact with the parents of the child to convey our sympathy and offered our assistance in any form that would (or could) reasonably be required in a matter of this nature".

702 talk show host Eusebius McKaiser says in a tweet, ''This is a shocking statement from Dros about the girl that was raped at Dros in Silverton. It lacks empathy and uses sanitised language about "an incident involving a minor child" almost as if she had agency."

Marcia Manale tweets, "This is sad."

Aarif Mamoojee labels the statement "cold and heartless"

Twitter user @choma_khutso says he "cannot believe this statement, ESP the slogan in red at the bottom."

The Dros slogan at the bottom of the statement reads 'cause you can't get too much of a good thing!"

