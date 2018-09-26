Outrage at Dros statement on child rape

People have reacted with outrage on social media to a statement issued by the Dros restaurant chain about a child who was allegedly raped in the toilets at the Dros Watermeyer in Pretoria.

In the statement Dros head office says, "We have been in contact with the parents of the child to convey our sympathy and offered our assistance in any form that would (or could) reasonably be required in a matter of this nature".

702 talk show host Eusebius McKaiser says in a tweet, ''This is a shocking statement from Dros about the girl that was raped at Dros in Silverton. It lacks empathy and uses sanitised language about "an incident involving a minor child" almost as if she had agency."