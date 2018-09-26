'Stubborn' police stations fail to deal with Gauteng crime wave

About half of the crimes committed in Gauteng take place in just 40 of the province’s police station precincts.

This was revealed by community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane during the quarterly performance review session with the province’s law enforcement officials in Muldersdrift on the West Rand on Wednesday.

With about 478‚659 serious crimes reported in 2017/2018‚ Gauteng remains the crime hub of the country.

According to the crime statistics released by police minister Bheki Cele earlier this month‚ the nearly 500‚000 crimes was a 4.9 percentage point decrease from the previous period.

Nkosi-Malobane said that 40 of the province’s 142 police stations handled 50% of Gauteng’s crime.