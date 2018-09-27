5-man syndicate has 'hijacked' 100 buildings in Mthatha

The government has been told that 100 buildings in Mthatha, including hotels and warehouses, have been hijacked and are now run by one syndicate.

This gang, run by five men, was extracting “rents”, selling land illegally and imposing a reign of terror, said Mthatha Civil Society Forum convener Phumelele Madikiza.

He said Mthatha was turning into a “mini banana republic”.

Nothing was sacred, not even police land at Police Camp, said acting public works HoD Mahlubandile Qwase.

Madikiza wrote to Oscar Mabuyane, who is both the finance MEC and the ANC’s provincial chairman.

In a follow-up to the letter on Tuesday, the forum met a team of government leaders at Mthatha’s Savoy Hotel. The forum, represented by business leaders, professionals, royals, the clergy and community elders, called on the state to send law enforcement agencies, and asked for a crackdown on the “hijackers”.