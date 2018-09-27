There is “no implication” that black people are more irresponsible than white people when in comes to insurance.

This is the gist of an Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruling this week following a complaint against a series of Budget Insurance commercials.

In one of the television commercials‚ a character named Mpho suggests he will insure his car next month while it rests on bricks after the wheels were stolen. In another commercial‚ Monique is cancelling her insurance before it is hit by a waste management truck.

“The commercials do not impose a burden or obligation on any person based on their race‚ nor do they withhold a benefit or opportunity from them‚” the Advertising Standards Authority said in their ruling on Friday.

Frank Nkosi complained that the commercials are offensive.