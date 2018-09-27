A car guard with more than R19‚000 in his pocket wasn’t relying on tips alone‚ the City of Cape Town said on Thursday.

“The car guard was found in possession of eight packets of a substance which appeared to be cocaine‚” said law enforcement inspector Wayne Dyason.

Dyason said law enforcement auxiliary officers patrolling on Thursday night near the station in the seaside village of Kalk Bay saw the “well-known” car guard leaning into a vehicle and chatting to the driver.

“They observed an exchange of items take place between the driver and car guard and immediately pounced on the suspect‚” he said.

After the officers uncovered the drugs‚ the man resisted arrest. “He also called his friends in the area to his aid but the officers overpowered him and called for back-up‚” said Dyason.

“After a tense stand-off‚ the back-up arrived and the suspect was found to be in possession of R19‚710 in cash‚ seven bank cards belonging to different people‚ six driver’s licences and one ID document which was not his.”

The man was arrested and taken to Muizenberg police station‚ and Dyason said he would be charged with drug-dealing.