South Africa

Car guard's R19‚000 stash 'was more about tripping than tipping'

27 September 2018 - 13:28 By Dave Chambers
Law enforcement inspector Wayne Dyason confirmed that the car guard was arrested and taken to Muizenberg police station‚ where he was charged with drug-dealing.
Law enforcement inspector Wayne Dyason confirmed that the car guard was arrested and taken to Muizenberg police station‚ where he was charged with drug-dealing.
Image: rf123/lklales

A car guard with more than R19‚000 in his pocket wasn’t relying on tips alone‚ the City of Cape Town said on Thursday.

“The car guard was found in possession of eight packets of a substance which appeared to be cocaine‚” said law enforcement inspector Wayne Dyason.

Dyason said law enforcement auxiliary officers patrolling on Thursday night near the station in the seaside village of Kalk Bay saw the “well-known” car guard leaning into a vehicle and chatting to the driver.

“They observed an exchange of items take place between the driver and car guard and immediately pounced on the suspect‚” he said.

After the officers uncovered the drugs‚ the man resisted arrest. “He also called his friends in the area to his aid but the officers overpowered him and called for back-up‚” said Dyason.

“After a tense stand-off‚ the back-up arrived and the suspect was found to be in possession of R19‚710 in cash‚ seven bank cards belonging to different people‚ six driver’s licences and one ID document which was not his.”

The man was arrested and taken to Muizenberg police station‚ and Dyason said he would be charged with drug-dealing.

READ MORE:

Man arrested with 478 mandrax tablets in Kimberley

Police in Kimberley in the Northern Cape arrested a 58-year-old man who was in possession of 478 mandrax tablets with a street value of R30‚000 on ...
News
18 days ago

Trance festival drug suspects linked to 27s gang

Two men arrested for allegedly selling drugs at a Cape Town trance festival are believed to be senior members of the 27s gang.
News
28 days ago

'Druggie cops' arrested

Accusations of colluding with criminals to transport drugs while on duty‚ taking bribes and falsifying information has led to the arrest of five ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Police hunt for man who insulted David Mabuza South Africa
  2. King Shaka Day celebrations put on hold again South Africa
  3. Sasco retains control of Nelson Mandela University SRC South Africa
  4. 'Catastrophic' fuel price hike on the cards‚ protests expected South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X