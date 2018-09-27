The high court has thrown the West Coast crayfish a lifeline.

But if the department of agriculture‚ forestry and fisheries has its way‚ the delicacy might still find itself back in the frying pan.

Conservation lobby group World Wildlife Fund hauled Minister Senzeni Zokwana and the department’s suspended deputy director-general‚ Siphokazi Ndudane‚ before the High Court in Cape Town over last season’s total allowable catch – which the NGO lamented as “unsustainably high”.

Ndudane set that catch at 1‚924.08 tons but the court overturned the decision on Wednesday.

“[Ndudane’s] determination of the total allowable catch for West Coast Rock Lobster for the 2017/18 fishing season is declared to be inconsistent with the constitution‚” said Judge Owen Rogers.

Rodgers ordered Zokwana and Ndudane to pay the legal costs.