The family of slain Durban businessman Kidesh Ramjettan has upped the ante with a R300‚000 reward for any information that will lead to the arrest of his killer.

In chilling video footage of the murder‚ a man enters the petrol forecourt and walks straight to Ramjettan who is conversation with someone in a car. The man pulls out a gun and shoots Ramjettan in the back of the head. The businessman falls to the ground and the man then casually walks away.

Ramjettan's brother‚ Anesh‚ said that since the shooting‚ his 80-year-old father‚ Balraj‚ wept every day for his youngest child.

“This is like our last-ditch attempt to get to the bottom of my brother's killing. This is no longer about money but about bringing closure to my parents‚” said Anesh.

“We had received information from people as far as Johannesburg but it has not yet amounted to anything.