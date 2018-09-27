South Africa

Jailhouse shock: security nightmare at prisons

27 September 2018 - 07:00 By Bongani Fuzile
This month, a prisons official was caught by colleagues smuggling in 16 cellphones, cellphone chargers, starter packs and drugs as he entered the prison’s premises
Image: iStock

Holes in the fence, body scanners, biometric finger-reading and cellphone and metal detectors are among the security features not working at St Albans prison in the Eastern Cape.

The unnerving security situation is owing to contractual disputes with the security systems service provider, says Correctional Services spokesperson Logan Maistry. It means “the maintenance contract is not being implemented”.

For more on this story, please visit Times Select.

