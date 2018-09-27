'Gupta leaks' is the term used for information decoded from thousands of emails between the Guptas‚ their associates and certain Cabinet ministers that reveal how South Africa's parastatals and politicians were captured.

It concerns between 100‚000 and 200‚000 emails which reveal how the family did business and their engagements with the state and politicians.

President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane was allegedly a key player in facilitating deals between the Guptas‚ the former president and other politicians and was one of the main beneficiaries‚ according to the leaks.

Pretorius said whistleblowers linked to the release of the GuptaLeaks were currently unwilling to testify before the commission‚ but have indicated that they may be willing to do so in July next year. The reason for that specific time frame is currently unknown.

Human rights lawyer Brian Currin is expected to be called to testify in support of the application for the admission of the hard drives into evidence.

Pretorius has argued that the commission is “obliged to examine all available evidence” and argued that the data contained on the hard drives “is authentic‚ but reliable as well”.

He has argued that the application to admit the drives was aimed at “lending further weight” to the evidence led at the inquiry and serving as “assistance to the preservation of evidence in any future criminal or civil proceedings”.

Currin was approached by a friend of ‘Stan’‚ the original source of the hard drives containing the GuptaLeaks emails. Currin later met Stan‚ who decided to release the emails despite fearing for his safety‚ Pretorius said.