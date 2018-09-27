Civil rights group Section27 executive director Mark Heywood on Thursday confirmed he held onto a copy of the Gupta Leaks e-mails for safekeeping before they became public.

“I did not hesitate to play my part and ensure that‚ firstly‚ the brave whistle-blowers were protected and‚ secondly‚ in ensuring that the evidence was placed in the hands of a group of ethical‚ professional and courageous journalists‚ who I believed at the time were best placed to ensure the information was presented in the public sphere in a manner which will lead to accountability‚” he said.

He was speaking after state witness advocate Brian Currin told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on Thursday that SA owes the two whistle-blowers who lifted the lid on the Guptas and others who captured the state a “huge debt”. They are living in exile and fear for their safety.