South Africa

'See, Mentor lied': Gupta gives us a glimpse inside his lair

27 September 2018 - 06:10 By Karyn Maughan
Ajay Gupta.
Ajay Gupta.
Image: Martin Rhodes

Photographs of a grand piano covered with a fitted red cloth, snaps of “black granite” steps and pictures of their guest toilet – this is the bizarre “evidence” family patriarch Ajay Gupta submitted to the state capture inquiry to discredit former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor.

The grainy pictures of the inside and outside of the Gupta family’s Saxonwold home are attached to an affidavit Ajay Gupta filed to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who heads the commission of inquiry into state capture.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

This 42-page affidavit, obtained by Times Select, was filed alongside the Guptas’ application to testify via video link instead of travelling to South Africa.

For more on this story, please visit Times Select.

Most read

  1. Court throws the West Coast crayfish a lifeline South Africa
  2. 'See, Mentor lied': Gupta gives us a glimpse inside his lair South Africa
  3. Joburg firefighters to break ‘respectful silence’ and speak out on colleagues’ ... South Africa
  4. TIMES SELECT TODAY | Inside the Gupta compound | SA's prison security nightmare ... Ideas
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

UN General Assembly erupts in laughter at Donald Trump
Snake handler rescues python wedged in car’s engine
X