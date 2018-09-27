'See, Mentor lied': Gupta gives us a glimpse inside his lair

Photographs of a grand piano covered with a fitted red cloth, snaps of “black granite” steps and pictures of their guest toilet – this is the bizarre “evidence” family patriarch Ajay Gupta submitted to the state capture inquiry to discredit former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor.

The grainy pictures of the inside and outside of the Gupta family’s Saxonwold home are attached to an affidavit Ajay Gupta filed to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who heads the commission of inquiry into state capture.