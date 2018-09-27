Late environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa has been hailed as a fearless leader who led the fight against wildlife crimes from the front.

Staff at the department of environmental affairs gathered at the Christian Revival Church in Silverlakes in the east of Pretoria on Thursday to bid farewell to Molewa.

CEO of SanParks Fundisile Mketheni lauded her for her anti-rhino poaching efforts and commitment to the environment.

“She was a crusader against wildlife crime‚ she hated it. She was concerned about the killing of rhinos‚ you would even think she was a minister from the security cluster because she always wanted to work with them to fight this‚” he said.

But Molewa was also concerned about the safety and welfare of rangers who worked in the trenches to protect South African wildlife.

“We lost a hard worker‚ a mother. She celebrated our achievements‚ we will continue with our mandate‚ we will protect and preserve the inheritance of the people of South Africa‚” he added.

Chairperson of the board of the South African Weather ServiceNana Magomola‚ praised the late minister for believing in women leaders.