South Africa

Staff hail Edna Molewa as a fearless fighter against wildlife crime

27 September 2018 - 17:38 By Zimasa Matiwane
CEO of SanParks Fundisile Mketheni lauded the late Environmental Affairs, Edna Molewa for her anti-rhino poaching efforts and commitment to the environment.
Image: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Simphiwe Nkwali

Late environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa has been hailed as a fearless leader who led the fight against wildlife crimes from the front.

Staff at the department of environmental affairs gathered at the Christian Revival Church in Silverlakes in the east of Pretoria on Thursday to bid farewell to Molewa.

CEO of SanParks Fundisile Mketheni lauded her for her anti-rhino poaching efforts and commitment to the environment.

“She was a crusader against wildlife crime‚ she hated it. She was concerned about the killing of rhinos‚ you would even think she was a minister from the security cluster because she always wanted to work with them to fight this‚” he said.

But Molewa was also concerned about the safety and welfare of rangers who worked in the trenches to protect South African wildlife.

“We lost a hard worker‚ a mother. She celebrated our achievements‚ we will continue with our mandate‚ we will protect and preserve the inheritance of the people of South Africa‚” he added.

Chairperson of the board of the South African Weather ServiceNana Magomola‚ praised the late minister for believing in women leaders.

ANCWL pays tribute to Edna Molewa and Morwesi Diswai

The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) in the North West on Monday paid tribute to the late Edna Molewa and Morwesi Diswai.
Politics
3 days ago

“It's exhibited by the many women she has appointed. Anyone of us who worked with her was empowered‚ it is for us to now pick up the baton.

“[She] epitomised authentic leadership‚ she was genuine‚ self-aware‚ mission-driven and results-driven. We can honour her memory by emulating the person she was‚” she said.

Molewa was due to be laid to rest next week after she died at a Pretoria hospital on Saturday. The deputy director general of the department‚ Mark Gordon‚ said Molewa would be remembered for her “commitment and dedication to the rights of the poor”.

In a moving tribute‚ Gordon spoke of Molewa’s dedication‚ passion and tireless efforts over the years and what a great leader and champion she was.

“I had seen her commitment and dedication to the rights of the poor‚ the downtrodden of society.

“She took the plight of waste collectors and recyclers to forge a ‘recycling economy’ for job creation‚” he said.

Gordon said Molewa was passionate about change to people’s lives and restoring their dignity.

“I remember seeing her compassion when she used to drive around seeing them [recyclers] pushing their trolleys during winter mornings. She would say: ‘Mark we need to do something about this’.”

