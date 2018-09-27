US authorities have requested access to the GuptaLeaks e-mail evidence – and made a copy of a clone of an original hard drive containing those e-mails‚ the state capture inquiry heard on Thursday.

This is according to the testimony by lawyer Brian Currin‚ who was integrally involved in protecting the GuptaLeaks hard drives. He said Zondo Commission officials were present when the cloned copy was handed over to American authorities.

Currin testified before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo‚ who heads up the inquiry‚ that "American authorities" contacted him about the GuptaLeaks evidence earlier this year‚ while he was meeting one of the GuptaLeaks whistleblowers‚ known only as “Stan”. He did not say who the "American authorities" were.

Currin said he hoped to persuade “Stan” to hand over the original hard drives to the authorities as the political climate had changed.