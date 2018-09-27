South Africa

WATCH | Woman shields children as robbers storm Cape Town bakery

27 September 2018 - 13:11 By TimesLIVE

CCTV footage captured the moment a gang of robbers tried - and failed - to rob a Cape Town bakery last week.

In the video, a woman and child can be seen patiently waiting in line as a young boy is being served at the counter. Two men mill around near them, appearing to peruse the goods. Suddenly one of the men reaches for a gun and leaps over the counter as the second also pulls a firearm.

Fearful customers attempt to flee the store, but they are forced back by a third criminal. The woman pulls the young child to the floor, shielding her with her body as the young boy curls up next to her. An older woman crouches by the counter, as the gang search for loot only to appear to walk away empty handed.

The incident happened at Delite Bakery in Lotus River on Friday. A man who identified himself as the manager confirmed the incident. He said he had since enlisted the services of an armed response company. The man said his customers are now scared of coming to the bakery.

“It was last week. It’s not a nice thing,” the manager said. “It was an attempted robbery and nothing was taken, that’s it. We don’t want to publicise it further than that.”

