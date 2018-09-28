The body of a newborn baby boy was found on Friday morning in a dustbin on Eider Road in Florida‚ in the west of Johannesburg.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 9:25am after the local CPF had been alerted. They found the body lying in the dustbin‚ wrapped inside a plastic bag.

Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done and the baby had to be declared dead‚ said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.