South Africa

Baby's body found in dustbin

28 September 2018 - 17:16 By Timeslive
Paramedics found the infant's body lying in the dustbin‚ wrapped inside a plastic bag.
Paramedics found the infant's body lying in the dustbin‚ wrapped inside a plastic bag.
Image: Thinkstock

The body of a newborn baby boy was found on Friday morning in a dustbin on Eider Road in Florida‚ in the west of Johannesburg.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 9:25am after the local CPF had been alerted. They found the body lying in the dustbin‚ wrapped inside a plastic bag.

Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done and the baby had to be declared dead‚ said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

READ MORE:

Newborn abandoned near KwaZulu-Natal highway

Police have launched a search for the family of a one-week-old baby who was abandoned near a highway in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
News
10 days ago

Mother charged with child neglect for leaving infant home alone

A Johannesburg woman has been charged with child neglect after allegedly leaving her four-month-old baby unattended for hours.
News
25 days ago

Bus drivers give dumped baby a chance at life

When his mother gave birth to him at a Johannesburg hospital‚ she took only a day before deciding to throw him away.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Baby's body found in dustbin South Africa
  2. Child victims cannot be named‚ but protection does not extend beyond 18‚ SCA ... South Africa
  3. Nigerian military pilot dies after air display rehearsal accident Africa
  4. Three Cape Town trains set on fire in coordinated attacks South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X