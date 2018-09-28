Child victims cannot be named‚ but protection does not extend beyond 18‚ SCA rules

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Friday dismissed an appeal that Zephany Nurse’s true identity should not be revealed once she turned 18.

The court also declared that section 154(3) of the Criminal Procedure Act was constitutionally invalid to the extent that it did not protect the anonymity of children as victims of crimes.

However‚ the court said Zephany Nurse's true identity should remain protected pending any appeal by the parties to the litigation.

The current section 154(3) of the Criminal Procedure Act only states that no person shall publish information which may reveal the identity of an accused or of a witness at criminal proceedings who is under the age of 18 years.

It does not contain a provision prohibiting the naming of children who are victims of crime‚ as is the case of Zephany Nurse - whose original initials are KL - who was abducted from hospital two days after her birth in 1997.