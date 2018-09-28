South Africa

Gupta e-mails are in Zondo’s court. Then, hopefully, it’s Hawks’ turn

28 September 2018 - 08:00 By Karyn Maughan
Brothers Ajay and Atul Gupta, Oakbay MD Jagdish Parekh and Duduzane Zuma
Brothers Ajay and Atul Gupta, Oakbay MD Jagdish Parekh and Duduzane Zuma
Image: Martin Rhodes

A possible ruling that the “Gupta Leaks” e-mails can be admitted into evidence at the state capture inquiry could result in the police’s elite corruption-busting unit officially using the data as part of criminal investigations.

If commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo,  rules that the Gupta Leaks can be admitted, the Hawks would have access to about 200,000 e-mails obtained via hard drives from Gupta-owned company Sahara Computers, which contained sensitive information on how the infamous family, their associates and certain cabinet ministers had captured South Africa’s parastatals.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

On Thursday the commission heard how the e-mails were already under investigation by the “American authorities”.

For more on this story, please visit Times Select.

Most read

  1. Sharing 'Dros rape video' could jeopardise case, warns government South Africa
  2. Cape Town doctors give fingerless girl a toehold on normal life South Africa
  3. Poo dealers, laxatives and border tests as Zimbabwe battles cholera outbreak Africa
  4. Gupta e-mails are in Zondo’s court. Then, hopefully, it’s Hawks’ turn South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X