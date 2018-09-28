Gupta e-mails are in Zondo’s court. Then, hopefully, it’s Hawks’ turn

A possible ruling that the “Gupta Leaks” e-mails can be admitted into evidence at the state capture inquiry could result in the police’s elite corruption-busting unit officially using the data as part of criminal investigations.

If commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, rules that the Gupta Leaks can be admitted, the Hawks would have access to about 200,000 e-mails obtained via hard drives from Gupta-owned company Sahara Computers, which contained sensitive information on how the infamous family, their associates and certain cabinet ministers had captured South Africa’s parastatals.