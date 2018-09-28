Another shooting in the ongoing deadly "extortion turf war" in Cape Town happened on Friday afternoon‚ this time with the bodyguard of alleged extortion syndicate boss Colin Booysen killing a suspected hitman from a rival gang.

The bodyguard‚ who according to sources was motivated by “self defence”‚ shot and killed a man who was reportedly hired by the Sexy Boys gang‚ which is allegedly controlled by Colin’s brother‚ Jerome “Donkie” Booysen.

Colin was reportedly the target‚ but he escaped unharmed.

Sources close to both brothers told TimesLIVE that the shooting‚ which took place shortly after 4pm on Friday‚ might be the result of a battle for “turf”. The Booysen brothers are at the helm of opposing nightclub “security” organisations.

According to police statements made in an extortion court case against Colin‚ which is expected to go on trial in October‚ the security companies and bouncer services provided by the two groupings - partly headed by both brothers – are‚ in fact‚ fronts for extortion syndicates.