Human chain brings traffic to a halt

28 September 2018 - 11:24 By Yasantha Naidoo
Human chain blocking traffic in Durban.
Police are negotiating with a group of about 50 protesters who have brought traffic to a standstill on Durban’s M4 highway.

Ethekwini metro spokesman Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the Public Order Police Unit has asked the protesters‚ aligned to civic group People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases (Pappi)‚ to disperse as their gathering is illegal.

“Police are negotiating with them‚ but arrests will be made if they refuse to disperse. Traffic is heavily backed up on that highway‚” Sewpersad said.

Pappi national convener Visvin Reddy said Friday’s protest was a stand against devastating mounting fuel price hikes and they were prepared to be arrested.

