South Africa

Inside the Joburg hellfire: If you didn't have a cellphone, you died

28 September 2018 - 06:12 By Naledi Shange
Three firefighters were confirmed dead as they tried to fight a blaze that engulfed the top of a Johannesburg CBD building on September 5, 2018.
Three firefighters were confirmed dead as they tried to fight a blaze that engulfed the top of a Johannesburg CBD building on September 5, 2018.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

In his ears forever will ring the voice of his colleague, pleading from within the burning building: “Tebogo, please hurry. The fire is coming towards us.” 

Nor will Johannesburg firefighter Tebogo Khoduga ever forget the horror of navigating the dark, smoke-filled corridors of the Bank of Lisbon building engulfed in flames, desperate to find his trapped colleagues.

Three weeks after three of his colleagues died while fighting the blaze in central Johannesburg, Khoduga retraced his painful steps.

For more on this story, please visit Times Select.

Most read

  1. Yacht skipper missing after falling overboard off Cape coast South Africa
  2. Timeline to disaster: What happened on the day 3 Joburg firefighters died South Africa
  3. Now the Americans have Guptas in their sights South Africa
  4. Ekurhuleni plans to expropriate four pieces of land without compensation South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X