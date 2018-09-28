Suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane allegedly provided a hit list of senior officials he wanted suspended without due process to his then enforcement manager‚ along with another list of replacements he wanted appointed in their place.

These startling revelations were made by chief officer for governance at Sars‚ Hlengani Mathebula‚ who served as enforcement boss in 2016 when the request was said to be made. He made submissions before retired judge Robert Nugent’s commission of inquiry into Sars on Friday.

Mathebula said he refused the request.

“My working relationship with the commissioner [Moyane] started off the same way as most: cordial‚ full of enthusiasm‚ optimism and good will. In May 2016‚ various developments ensued which soured the relationship between myself and the commissioner‚” Mathebula said.