Remove Bathabile Dlamini from office - Ahmed Kathrada Foundation

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has joined the call for the dismissal of former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini.

The foundation's call comes after the Democratic Alliance (DA) earlier on Friday called for the quick dismissal of both Dlamini and Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba.

The Constitutional Court ordered Dlamini on Thursday to pay 20% of legal fees incurred in the social grants saga. The court also ordered that the Director of Public Prosecutions make a call on whether Dlamini should be charged with perjury for lying under oath.

“That her conduct went against the values of the Constitution should lead us to question her fitness to continue serving as a public representative in our Cabinet. Even though she has been moved from the social development department‚ what assurances do we have that she will not once again act in a ‘reckless and grossly negligent’ manner as minister of women in the presidency?” said the foundation’s executive director Neeshan Balton.