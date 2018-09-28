State Capture: 'Gupta Leaks' hard drives can be received as evidence

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has paved the way for the Hawks to finally access the 'Gupta Leaks' emails - by receiving them into evidence at the State Capture Inquiry.

Zondo, who heads up the commission of inquiry into state capture, on Friday morning formally ordered that the three hard drives containing 200 000 emails, allegedly sent between several Gupta family members and their business associates, be received into evidence.

This means the content of the emails can be used to cross exam witnesses, and may be used as a basis to subpoena witnesses.

Zondo said no-one could have access to the 'Gupta Leaks' data until it was led as evidence during the hearings, but anyone seeking access to the data before these hearings can make an application to the commission.