Cape Town’s commuter rail system came under full assault on Friday‚ with three trains simultaneously set alight.

Firefighters battled to contain a train fire in the city’s central station as thick black smoke hindered their ability to get close.

At the same time in Firgrove‚ near Somerset West‚ another train was set alight. Rail services to Wellington were cancelled after a train was set on fire in Mbekweni‚ near Paarl.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Theo Layne said the cause of the fires was undetermined.