The "Gupta leaks" e-mails that blew the lid on the extent of the Gupta family’s influence over vital state institutions during the Zuma presidency have gone international.

As deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo considered whether the e-mails could be admitted into evidence at the inquiry into alleged state capture‚ the commission heard on Thursday that the e-mails were already under investigation by "American authorities".

A ruling by Zondo that the e-mails can be submitted may pave the way for South African law-enforcement agencies to access them to help in their own investigations.

It is understood that the Hawks have not yet been given access to hard drives containing about 200‚000 e-mails‚ allegedly sent and received by multiple Gupta family members and their associates.