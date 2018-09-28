South Africa

US authorities probing leaked Gupta emails

28 September 2018 - 07:56 By Claudi Mailovich And Karyn Maughan
Brian Currin testified at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture in Parktown, Johannesburg on 27 September 2018. Currin gave evidence on the leaked Gupta emails.
Brian Currin testified at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture in Parktown, Johannesburg on 27 September 2018. Currin gave evidence on the leaked Gupta emails.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The "Gupta leaks" e-mails that blew the lid on the extent of the Gupta family’s influence over vital state institutions during the Zuma presidency have gone international.

As deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo considered whether the e-mails could be admitted into evidence at the inquiry into alleged state capture‚ the commission heard on Thursday that the e-mails were already under investigation by "American authorities".

A ruling by Zondo that the e-mails can be submitted may pave the way for South African law-enforcement agencies to access them to help in their own investigations.

It is understood that the Hawks have not yet been given access to hard drives containing about 200‚000 e-mails‚ allegedly sent and received by multiple Gupta family members and their associates.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

As far back as October 2017‚ it was revealed that the US and UK were investigating foreign properties and bank accounts of the Gupta family‚ while the FBI and the US justice department were investigating the Guptas and their relatives living in the US.

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority‚ National Crime Agency and Serious Fraud Office were investigating allegations that the family used UK banks in Dubai and Hong Kong to launder money looted from South African taxpayers.

Revealed in June 2017‚ the e-mails detailed how the Gupta brothers won billions of rands in contracts from state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and influenced government decisions‚ including the appointment of ministers and SOE boards‚ giving rise to the term "state capture".

Business Day 

MORE

Mark Heywood says he held onto Gupta Leaks e-mails for safekeeping

Civil rights group Section27 executive director Mark Heywood on Thursday confirmed he held onto a copy of the Gupta Leaks e-mails for safekeeping ...
News
15 hours ago

'Gupta Leaks emails should be part of evidence'

The Zondo Commission’s legal team has applied for the admission into evidence of three hard drives containing the so-called “GuptaLeaks” emails – ...
News
22 hours ago

Now the Americans have Guptas in their sights

As South Africa’s criminal justice system remains unable to prosecute perpetrators of grand corruption in the country, it has emerged that the Zondo ...
News
2 hours ago

Masutha does not rule out extradition of Guptas after SA and UAE sign new treaty

Justice Minister Michael Masutha has not ruled out using a newly-signed agreement between South Africa and the United Arab Emirates to have the ...
News
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. Sharing 'Dros rape video' could jeopardise case, warns government South Africa
  2. Cape Town doctors give fingerless girl a toehold on normal life South Africa
  3. Poo dealers, laxatives and border tests as Zimbabwe battles cholera outbreak Africa
  4. Gupta e-mails are in Zondo’s court. Then, hopefully, it’s Hawks’ turn South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X