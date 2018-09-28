South African Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has downplayed a new report claiming he sexually harassed a woman.

Vavi was slapped with a caution and asked to apologise after a cleaner at the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa filed a sexual harassment complaint against him in September 2017‚ the Sowetan reported on Friday.

His alleged conduct led to an informal inquiry.

The newspaper‚ citing an unnamed source‚ said the cleaner‚ who started working for Numsa eight years ago‚ complained that Vavi would arrive at work early and ask her to massage his legs and feet. He also allegedly touched her neck‚ back and breast‚ and started asking for kisses.

Vavi allegedly apologised later and said he never intended to do her any harm‚ according to the report.

In a text message to the Sowetan‚ Vavi said the incident had been a misunderstanding that was resolved and questioned why the issue had been raised now.

“That allegation is rejected as false. Interestingly‚ it was made last year and a due process was undertaken! At the end it was accepted by all parties that there has been a complete misunderstanding and the matter was accordingly put to rest. Interestingly‚ it's been resuscitated now for obvious reasons‚” he said.