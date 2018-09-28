South Africa

WATCH | Gone in 30 seconds: Armed robbers pounce on Joburg driver

28 September 2018 - 12:39 By TimesLIVE

Thirty seconds. That's how long it took a gang of armed robbers to pounce on an unsuspecting driver and then flee the scene.

CCTV footage shows a black bakkie pulling into the entrance of a complex. A grey/silver? Mercedes Benz speeds up behind the vehicle, swerving into the adjoining lane. Before the Mercedes comes to a complete halt, two armed men leap from the car and confront the people in the bakkie.

A third man jumps out of the other side of the vehicle, keeping his gun trained on a third vehicle that quickly reverses away from the scene.

The criminals open the bakkie door and search the vehicle for loot before fleeing.

The incident took place on September 27. It is unclear what was stolen. According to Isec Security, who posted the video on Facebook, no one was harmed.

MORE

WATCH | Woman shields children as robbers storm Cape Town bakery

CCTV footage captured the moment a gang of robbers tried - and failed - to rob a Cape Town bakery last week.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Westbury residents block roads in anti-crime protests after woman shot dead

Westbury residents planned to march to the Sophiatown Police Station on Friday following the death of a woman in an apparent gang-related shooting.
News
1 hour ago

WATCH | Shots fired as robbers flee with cash boxes

Four men robbed two security guards of their cash boxes at Dawn Park Shopping Centre in Boksburg on the day police top brass told the nation cash ...
News
15 days ago

WATCH | Yet another cash-in-transit van robbed in Johannesburg

CCTV footage of a Fidelity cash-in-transit vehicle attacked at a Shell Garage at the corner of Gordon and Ontdekkers road, Johannesburg, has emerged ...
News
17 days ago

Most read

  1. ConCourt finds no lenience for rapist with three life-term sentences South Africa
  2. Anti-fuel price hike protester arrested following scuffle with police South Africa
  3. Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad World
  4. Nigeria's opposition reject key governorship vote result Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X