WATCH | Gone in 30 seconds: Armed robbers pounce on Joburg driver

Thirty seconds. That's how long it took a gang of armed robbers to pounce on an unsuspecting driver and then flee the scene.

CCTV footage shows a black bakkie pulling into the entrance of a complex. A grey/silver? Mercedes Benz speeds up behind the vehicle, swerving into the adjoining lane. Before the Mercedes comes to a complete halt, two armed men leap from the car and confront the people in the bakkie.

A third man jumps out of the other side of the vehicle, keeping his gun trained on a third vehicle that quickly reverses away from the scene.

The criminals open the bakkie door and search the vehicle for loot before fleeing.

The incident took place on September 27. It is unclear what was stolen. According to Isec Security, who posted the video on Facebook, no one was harmed.