WATCH | Westbury residents block roads in anti-crime protests after woman shot dead

Westbury residents planned to march to the Sophiatown Police Station on Friday following the death of a woman in an apparent gang-related shooting.

Furious residents of the Johannesburg suburb barricaded streets early on Friday‚ calling for a “total shutdown” in the area to protest against drug dealing and gang-related crimes.

The woman was killed and her child wounded after they were shot on Thursday.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said two people had been arrested in connecting with the killing. “One is currently hospitalised under police guard.”