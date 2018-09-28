WATCH LIVE | State Capture Inquiry: Zondo rules on leaked Gupta emails

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is set to rule on whether the “Gupta Leaks” e-mails can be admitted into evidence at the state capture inquiry.

This could result in the police’s elite corruption-busting unit officially using the data as part of criminal investigations.

If he rules that the Gupta Leaks can be admitted, the Hawks would have access to about 200,000 e-mails obtained via hard drives from Gupta-owned company Sahara Computers, which contained sensitive information on how the infamous family, their associates and certain cabinet ministers had captured South Africa’s parastatals.