South Africa

WATCH LIVE | State Capture Inquiry: Zondo rules on leaked Gupta emails

28 September 2018 - 10:17 By TimesLIVE

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is set to rule on whether the “Gupta Leaks” e-mails can be admitted into evidence at the state capture inquiry.

This could result in the police’s elite corruption-busting unit officially using the data as part of criminal investigations.

If he  rules that the Gupta Leaks can be admitted, the Hawks would have access to about 200,000 e-mails obtained via hard drives from Gupta-owned company Sahara Computers, which contained sensitive information on how the infamous family, their associates and certain cabinet ministers had captured South Africa’s parastatals.

MORE

State Capture: How the US got involved

US authorities have requested access to the GuptaLeaks email evidence – and made a copy of a clone of an original hard drive containing those emails‚ ...
News
20 hours ago

Now the Americans have Guptas in their sights

As South Africa’s criminal justice system remains unable to prosecute perpetrators of grand corruption in the country, it has emerged that the Zondo ...
News
4 hours ago

SA owes Gupta leaks whistleblowers living in hiding a 'huge debt': Currin

Two whistleblowers who lifted the lid on the Guptas and how they — with the help of former President Jacob Zuma, his son Duduzane and senior Cabinet ...
News
22 hours ago

'Gupta Leaks emails should be part of evidence'

The Zondo Commission’s legal team has applied for the admission into evidence of three hard drives containing the so-called “GuptaLeaks” emails – ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Nigeria's ruling party narrowly wins governor vote in key region Africa
  2. State Capture: 'Gupta Leaks' hard drives can be received as evidence South Africa
  3. Sars advisory board was wrong about 'rogue unit': Kroon South Africa
  4. Plane ditches into Pacific lagoon World
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X