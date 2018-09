Denel fails to pay senior staff in reform setback

State-owned arms manufacturer Denel did not pay senior staff their salaries in full this month, the company said, in a setback for President Cyril Ramaphosa's drive to turnaround struggling state companies.

Ramaphosa has made improving governance and stabilising the finances of state firms a priority since replacing Jacob Zuma as head of state in February. South Africa's economy fell into recession this month.

Denel, which produces military equipment for the South African army and foreign forces, has been grappling with a liquidity crunch after becoming embroiled in corruption scandals during Zuma's scandal-plagued tenure.

"In September management salaries were not paid in full," Denel spokeswoman Vuyelwa Qinga told Reuters on Friday, adding the cuts were due to "liquidity challenges".