As Durban father Sagren Govindsamy kissed his wife and two daughters for the last time‚ mourners at the Faith Revival Church on Saturday questioned why they had been killed so callously.

Even KwaZulu-Natal Human Settlement MEC Ravi Pillay could not understand the "devastating crime" that claimed the lives of Jane‚ 22-year-old Denisha and 16-year-old Rackelle.

"We cannot fathom the act of a human being to do this not just once‚ not just twice but thrice‚" he said.

Jane's sister‚ Annie Ritchal‚ said her family could not come to terms with the circumstances in which the three lives had been wiped out.

Holding back tears‚ she said Jane's siblings were broken and shocked.