A man has been arrested following the murder of a Cape Town motorcyclist who was shot in the stomach on Friday after stopping with a flat tyre.

The City of Cape Town said the 33-year-old man was arrested at 8pm on Friday after a tip-off from a member of the public about a firearm being kept at a house in Kensington.

Officers from the metro police stabilisation unit and the SA Police Service K9 unit searched the house and found a .38 Special chrome revolver on top of a wardrobe and 10 live rounds of ammunition.

“They also found different bank cards and a driver’s licence in a dustbin. It was later found that the cards belonged to the woman who was robbed on the N1 under the N7 bridge earlier that day‚” said a council statement on Saturday.

“She had stopped with a flat tyre and had been robbed and shot in the stomach. She later died in hospital.”

The suspect was charged with possession of an illegal firearm‚ ammunition and suspected stolen property. “He is also suspected of murder pending the outcome of a ballistics test of the firearm which will be conducted by the South African Police Service‚” the council said.

In another incident on Friday‚ police officers in Lwandle‚ near Somerset West‚ arrested two men in their 20s for being in possession of two unlicensed firearms.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said officers heard gunfire while patrolling in Asanda Village “and apprehended the two suspects with a 9mm pistol and a 7.65mm pistol. Both suspects are due to make a court appearance in Khayelitsha on Monday to face charges of possession of unlicensed firearms.” 

