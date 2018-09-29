WATCH | Young dad thanks Cape Town paramedics for saving his life
Eleven years ago‚ Ashraf Solomons thought he was going to die after he was stabbed in the neck by muggers who stole his cellphone.
Then two Cape Town paramedics arrived‚ and in a touching new video Solomons is reunited with them and thanks them for saving his life.
The video‚ made by FCB Cape Town for Western Cape Emergency Medical Services‚ says it’s time to let paramedics know how valuable they are.
“Emergency Medical Services save thousands of lives every year. Sadly‚ they often fall victim to roadside attacks. Faced with hostility‚ it’s no surprise they feel under-valued‚” it begins.
Then it introduces Solomons‚ from Mitchells Plain‚ who says he was certain he was going to die as he attempted to use his T-shirt to stop the bleeding from a massive wound.
“I would have died 11 years ago‚ but with the help of EMS I survived‚” he says. “They are the reason I am living today. I would like to meet them and just tell them thank you for what you did for me. Thank you that I have a daughter today and it’s through them that she is alive.”
He and his daughter are then taken to meet the first responders who saved his life — Gloria Xesha and Brendon Ruffer‚ who have 45 years’ experience between them.
“If it wasn’t for you I wouldn’t be here‚ she wouldn’t be here‚” he tells them. The medics are seen talking with Solomons and his daughter‚ and exchanging hugs.
"This is a very special honour to have someone coming out to say thank you‚” said Xesha.
Ruffer said the encounter compelled him to want to go out and help more people.
The video ends with an ambulance driving to another emergency at night‚ siren blaring‚ and the words: “To all those who risk their lives to save others… Thank you.”
A new documentary‚ “Red Zone Paramedics”‚ shows how first responders such as Xesha and Ruffer are regarded as “soft targets” by criminals.
“Ambulance staff don’t fight back‚” paramedic Abdul Waheem Martin says in the film. “And we’re not carrying any weapons or any form of protection.”
The “red zone” in the film title refers to areas classified as too dangerous for ambulance workers without a police escort. Director Leanne Brady said the aim of the film was to look at complex issues affecting the health system‚ pointing out that red zones mirror spatial apartheid.
Mark van der Heever‚ deputy director of communications at the Western Cape health department‚ told GroundUp that from January to May this year‚ 12 assaults on emergency medical workers had been reported‚ including robberies‚ physical and verbal attacks and the stoning of ambulances.
Van der Heever said red zones were areas either where an EMS crew was attacked‚ or where there was gang violence and recent protests.
“We currently have 16 identified red zones … Should an attack happen in a particular area it will be declared a red zone… no EMS vehicle or staff will go into the area without a police escort‚ which will result in delayed response times and delayed emergency medical care in the area.”