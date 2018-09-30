South Africa

DA asks SABC to broadcast state capture inquiry proceedings

30 September 2018 - 18:17 By Timeslive
The DA has asked the SABC to air the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture on its terrestrial platforms‚ including television and radio.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

The DA has written to the SABC requesting that the public broadcaster flight the proceedings of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture on its terrestrial platforms‚ including television and radio.

The request was sent to SABC chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini.

DA spokesperson on state capture Natasha Mazzone said on Sunday the majority of South Africans were currently only getting mediated coverage of this crucial commission. Only those with access to satellite television and internet connections that allowed for streaming were able to watch the commission’s live feed on a continuous basis.

“This leaves most people relying on news agencies to keep them updated on developments throughout the day‚” Mazzone said.

She added that over the next few weeks‚ the commission would hear testimonies from former and current ministers Nhlanhla Nene‚ Pravin Gordhan and Barbara Hogan on “how the Guptas‚ in cahoots with Jacob Zuma‚ tried to capture and pillage state resources”.

“These are crucial testimonies that every South African deserves to hear‚” Mazzone said.

