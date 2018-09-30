South Africa

Four dead one critical after KZN south coast crash

30 September 2018 - 11:01 By Timeslive
Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said the car had burst into flames.
Four people were killed and one person seriously injured in a head-on collision between a car and a light delivery vehicle on the R61 in Leisure Bay on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Saturday night‚ Netcare 911 said.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said the car had burst into flames. The accident occurred at about 9.30pm on Saturday.

“Sadly four people were declared deceased on the scene‚ another patient was found in a critical condition and required advanced life support intervention.

“Once stabilised by a med-evac paramedic the patient was transported by Netcare 911 ambulance to hospital for further treatment‚” Herbst said.

