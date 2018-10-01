Back to jail for k-word fraudster to await mental evaluation decision

The Verulam Magistrate's Court will on Tuesday rule on an application to send Kessie Nair for a 28-day mental evaluation at Fort Napier Hospital.

The application was brought by the state when Nair‚ who is accused of calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word‚ intended to apply for bail last week.

Prosecutor Carlson Govender on Monday said the state was relying on an assessment by a district surgeon‚ who recommended an in-patient assessment‚ and Nair's brother who testified that he was mentally unstable.

However defence attorney Chris Gounden argued that the district surgeon was not qualified to assess Nair and that his brothers were "bitter siblings".